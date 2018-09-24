  1. Politics
24 September 2018 - 18:24

Regional security officials to meet in Tehran

Regional security officials to meet in Tehran

TEHRAN, Sep. 24 (MNA) –National security secretaries and advisers of Iran, Russia, China, India and Afghanistan will hold a meeting in Tehran on September 26.

According to the Public Relations Department of the Supreme National Security Council of Iran, the one-day meeting of national security secretaries and advisers dubbed ‘Regional Security Dialogue’ will be held in Tehran this Wednesday.

The Iranian Supreme National Security Council will host the meeting, which is expected to discuss ways to combat terrorism, extremism and new threats of terrorism in the West Asia region.

The security officials are also planned to hold separate bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the meeting.

KI/4411524

News Code 138038
Kamal Iranidoost

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 9 + 5 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News