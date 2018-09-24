Regional security officials to meet in Tehran

According to the Public Relations Department of the Supreme National Security Council of Iran, the one-day meeting of national security secretaries and advisers dubbed ‘Regional Security Dialogue’ will be held in Tehran this Wednesday.

The Iranian Supreme National Security Council will host the meeting, which is expected to discuss ways to combat terrorism, extremism and new threats of terrorism in the West Asia region.

The security officials are also planned to hold separate bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the meeting.

