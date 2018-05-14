Bilateral ties between Iran, Qatar on right track

TEHRAN, May 14 (MNA) – Minister of Industry, Mine and Trade Mohammad Shariatmadari said that economic and trade relations between Iran and Qatar are on the right track.

He urged responsible officials to make their utmost efforts for strengthening this amicable relationship between the two countries.

The industry minister made the above remarks early on Monday in Doha Airport. His visit aims at participating in the 6th Iran-Qatar Joint Economic Forum, and added, “with the coordination made in this regard, the Joint Economic Commission will execute bilateral agreements.”

After a 13-year hiatus, the 6th Iran and Qatar Joint Economic Cooperation is currently underway in Qatari capital Doha from May 13 to 14.

For this purpose, a high-ranking Iranian trade and business delegation, composed of 70 experts, merchants, businesspersons both in public and private sector, arrived yesterday in Doha.

Given the above issue, Iranian and Qatari trade delegations held five expert-level committees on May 13 in the fields of customs, oil, trade, mine, petrochemical, standard, exports and banking affairs.

For his part, Deputy Minister of Industry, Mine and Trade for International Affairs Mohammad-Reza Fayyaz, who heads Iranian trade and business delegation to Doha, said, “increasing relationship between Tehran and Doha strictly hinges on developing bilateral banking relationship.”

Director General of the International Cooperation Department at Qatari Ministry of Economy and Commerce said Qatar will increase its trade exchanges with Iran to one billion dollars by the end of 2018.



The trade exchanges between Iran and Qatar was about $80 million over the past years but the figure surpassed $250m by 20 March 2018.

MA/IRN82914590