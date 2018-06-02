AEOI chief hails Leader aide’s proposals to counter US breaches of Iran deal

TEHRAN, Jun. 02 (MNA) – Head of Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Salehi said Ali Akbar Velayati’s propositions to develop Iran’s nuclear capabilities in the face of US breaches of JCPOA showed Iran’s decisiveness.

On Wednesday, the top aide to Iran’s Leader Ali Akbar Velayati put forward proposals to counter the United States’ breaches of Iran nuclear deal known as the JCPOA. The proposals included producing uranium hexafluoride (UF6); accelerating use of powerful nuclear engines for ships and submarines; producing sustainable isotopes, and boosting missile might.

“Such proposals, if put into effect, are a very good and effective move to counter United States breaches of the JCPOA. Not only are they not in violation of the deal but also they show the seriousness and decisiveness of the Islamic Republic,” said Ali Akbar Salehi in a meeting with the students of the Imam Sadiq University in the north of Tehran on Saturday.

He further added that Iran’s foreign minister Mohammad Javad Zarif had to shoulderthe burden of the nuclear negotiations alone, while on the other side, there were a large number of professional negotiators against him.

