Iran nuclear chief rejects reported comments as 'distorted'

TEHRAN, Jun. 02 (MNA) – Head of Atomic Energy Organization of Iran Ali Akbar Salehi has rejected a report in some domestic media that has quoted his remarks about the country's nuclear program.

The Public Relations Department of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) said in a statement that quotes attributed to the AEOI's head Ali Akbar Salehi by some Iranian media was distorted and completely false.

The AEOI statement comes a while after it was reported that Ali Akbar Salehi had welcomed the proposals put forward by top aide to Iran’s Leader Ali Akbar Velayati during a meeting at the Imam Sadiq University, reportedly saying that “such proposals, if put into effect, are a very good and effective move to counter United States breaches of the JCPOA. Not only are they not in violation of the deal but also they show the seriousness and decisiveness of the Islamic Republic."

Ali Akbar Velayati had put forward propositions to counter the United States’ breaches of Iran nuclear deal known as the JCPOA. The proposals included producing uranium hexafluoride (UF6); accelerating use of powerful nuclear engines for ships and submarines; producing sustainable isotopes, and boosting missile might.

KI/IRN82933029