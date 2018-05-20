Velayati skeptical of Europeans’ support for JCPOA

TEHRAN, May 20 (MNA) – A senior adviser to Iran’s Leader is highly skeptical about Europe’s support for the nuclear deal with Iran, saying he does not trust their current manner of dealing with it.

“Some members of the European Union say they are committed [to the deal]. Some also say that they are developing economic relations [with Iran]. Meanwhile, some European officials have stated that they cannot offer guarantees in the face of US sanctions,” Ali Akbar Velayati said.

Velayati expressed his hope that the Iranian officials will be able to gain the necessary guarantees in the negotiations with Europeans.

He pointed to the French company ‘Total’ as an example of European paradoxical behavior, calling for achieving necessary guarantees in line with the guidelines of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Khamenei.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the Iranian top official referred to Iraq’s recent developments, congratulating the successful parliamentary elections on the people and government of Iraq.

KI/IRN82920751