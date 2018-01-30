All state bodies required to practice pro-Lake Urmia acts

TEHRAN, Jan. 30 (MNA) – Iranian First Vice-President Es’hagh Jahangiri addressed the national committee to save Lake Urmia on Tuesday and reassured that all state entities are required to exercise the law passed in support of Lake Urmia.

The newest meeting of the national committee to save Lake Urmia was held under the chair of Iranian First Vice-President Es’hagh Jahangiri on Tuesday.

“All government entities are required to fully practice the letters of the acts passed to revive Lake Urmia and the violators are held responsible,” asserted Mr. Jahangiri while addressing the national committee to save Lake Urmia.

“The Department of Environment of Iran (DoI) is responsible to supervise production units both at the level of opening and tapping to prevent their activities if they are acting to disbenefit of the Lake,” reassured the Iranian official. He made the remarks touching upon some reports that some unauthorized industrial units are still active in the vicinity of the lake.

He also called for benefiting from the most modern methods of irrigation which are more effective and less consumptive.

“There should be some new regulations to prevent from the re-use of the saved waters after the new irrigation methods are implemented,” he said.

He also called upon the Planning and Budget Organization to prioritize the budget allocated to revive the lake.

