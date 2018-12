SHAHR-E KORD, Dec. 23 (MNA) – Wet felting - in which hot water is applied to layers of animal hairs and compression is applied to weave the fibers together into a single piece of fabric - is one of the oldest artistic endeavors still preserved in some cities in Iran, such as Shahr-e Kord, capital of Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari province in the southwestern part of the country.