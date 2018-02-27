پارسی
Tue 27 February 2018
10th Handicraft Exhibition in Shiraz
TEHRAN, Feb. 27 (MNA) – The 10th Handicraft, Tablecloth and Haft Sin Exhibition is underway in Shiraz, Fars province until March 2, at Permanent Area of International Exhibitions.
By: Amin Berenjkar
2018-02-27 11:28
