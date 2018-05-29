‘Limit’ accepted into Denmark’s ‘OFF’

TEHRAN, May 29 (MNA) – Iranian short ‘Limit’ by Javad Daraei has been accepted into the competition program of 43rd Odense International Film Festival (OFF) in Denmark.

According to the event’s website, OFF is Denmark’s “most courageous” and “most adventurous” short film festival for screening a varied and experimenting film program.

‘Limit’ is an 8-minute narrative of the life a man in a quiet neighborhood who asks for help from people whom he is seeing, until someone suddenly enters his home. Daraei’s second film deals with protecting the rights of people with disability.

The 43rd edition of the event, screening 110 titles in total, will be held in Odense, Denmark, on August 27 to September 2, 2018.

