‘The Last Fiction’ invited to 12th Asia Pacific Screen Awards

TEHRAN, Jun. 13 (MNA) – Ashkan Rahgozar’s debut feature ‘The Last Fiction’, an animated interpretation of a popular Persian folklore, has been invited to vie at the 12th Asia Pacific Screen Awards in Australia.

The animated movie ‘The Last Fiction’, directed by Ashkan Rahgozar and produced by Ehsan Rasulof at Hoorakhsh Studios, has been invited by Eddy Garcia-Grant, the director of the 12th Asia Pacific Screen Awards, to compete with 20 other titles at the Australian event.

‘The Last Fiction’ has been lauded by Screen International as Iran’s first entirely locally made animated feature, made with all Iranian artists, as well as the first fully Iranian feature to premiere at Annecy (June 12-15), the world’s top animation film festival in France.

'The Last Fiction' is an open interpretation of the story of 'Zahhak', a page from one of the central tales of the 'Book of Kings/Shahnameh’ written by acclaimed Persian poet Ferdowsi between 977 and 1010.

The 2D animated film has been in production for eight years.

The voice cast includes top Iranian actors such as Leila Hatami (A Separation), Parviz Parastui (Today) and Ashkan Khatibi (So Close, So Far).

The 12th Asia Pacific Screen Awards will be held on 29 November 2018 in Australia.

MS/4319446