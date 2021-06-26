“Stars in the Rain” wins award at "Light to the world" fest

Iranian short animation “Stars in the Rain” by Iranian filmmaker Sara Namjoo won the best animation award in the competition section of the International youth film festival "Light to the world" in Russia.

Promoting spiritual, moral, Patriotic, and aesthetic education of the modern youth is one of the objectives of this Russian event which took place from 12 to 15 May 2021.

On a rainy day, passengers of a train witness a boy who brings light back to their world with his little miracles, the synopsis of "Stars in the Rain" reads.

