Iran dismisses US secretary state’s lies, accusations

TEHRAN, May 22 (MNA) – Iran’s Foreign Ministry has rejected the insulting and baseless accusations made by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in the so-called new US strategy.

In a Monday statement, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said the cheap, baseless, insulting and interventionist remarks made by Mike Pompeo and the accusations he levelled against the great and civilized Iranian nation are indicative of US officials’ despair and desperation in the face of the Iranian nation. According to the statement, Pompeo’s remarks are also regarded as a cowardly attempt to deflect the world public opinion from Washington’s illegal move (its unilateral withdrawal from the JCPOA) and its breach of obligations under the nuclear deal, which is in contravention of international regulations and the UN resolution proposed by the US and adopted unanimously.

“Pompeo’s remarks once again revealed the poor intelligence, weak oversight, analytical backwardness and confusion in decision-making processes in the United States, and showed radical and hawkish currents in the US neither know history, nor can learn lessons from it,” said the statement.

“The American regime which, despite opposition by all countries in the world except a handful of small regimes, has reneged on all its political, legal and international obligations, is not in a position to set conditions for a major country like Iran, which has made good on its commitments,” the statement read.

“The American regime must know that the United States’ evasion of law and violation of its commitments not only will not create any rights for that regime (the US), but puts the international responsibility for the consequences of its breach of law on the shoulders of the officials of that regime as well as its corrupt and mafia-linked supporters both at home and abroad, and this is while a new scandal emerges every day before the world’s public opinion,” the statement noted.

It also said that the United States is not entitled to tell Iran what policies it should or should not adopt in its own region as all the problems facing the Middle East region, including those in Iraq, Syria, Lebanon, the occupied Palestine, Yemen and Afghanistan, all emanate from the interference and encroachment of Washington and the medieval dictatorial governments of its allies.

“An inherent feature of the United States’ colonialist regime is to support terrorism, especially state terrorism. Terror groups such Al-Qaeda, ISIS, the MKO, Jundallah and other Takfiriterrorist groups, which continue to survive with American taxpayers’ money and with the support of incompetent systems in the Middle East, will incontrovertibly be defeated, and the US government and its allies will be disgraced,” the statement read.

“The fathers of Al-Qaeda and hundreds of other terrorist groups which have jeopardized international peace and security, are not in a position to distort the Islamic Republic of Iran’s stabilizing and anti-terrorism measures in the region and in the whole world, and pursue its domineering illusions,” said the statement.

According to the statement, those plotting coups against legal governments, looting the riches of oppressed nations, massacring innocent and defenseless women and children, violating international agreements and resolutions, producing and using weapons of mass destruction, and violating the rights of humans and minorities and people of color in their countries, are in no position to threaten independent nations that are standing to all these crimes with glory and honor.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran is a system emanating from the Islamic Revolution of Iranian people, who have stood up to, and emerged victorious, in the face of all the wicked conspiracies of the US and its allies over the past four decades, and will continue to survive from now on and make the United States’ new plots go down in defeat,” read the statement.

“We advise the senior officials of the US, especially its secretary of state, to take lessons from the fate of the United States’ past policies vis-à-vis the Iranian nation, and stop its interventionist and failed measures and policies which are seemingly aimed at driving a wedge between Iranian people and the popular system of the Islamic Republic of Iran, and not to bring more disgrace upon themselves in the court of the world public opinion,” the statement added.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran rejects all the accusations and lies in this so-called new strategy, and regards the US secretary of state’s brazen remarks as gross interference in its domestic affairs and an illegal threat against a member of the United Nations, and reserves the right to take legal action.”

“The responsibility for any hit-and-run, illegal and bullying measure against the Iranian nation lies with the US government,” read the statement.

KI/PR