Iran united against Trump’s new policies

TEHRAN, May 22 (MNA) – Iran's Ambassador to the UK Hamid Baeidinejad condemned anti-Iranian remarks of Mike Pompeo, the US Secretary of State, adding that Iran is united against new policies of Trump.

Instead of introducing a new policy on Iran, the United Stated administration demonstrated its delusional arrogant attitude, he wrote in his Instagram page on Monday.

The researchers and think tanks of international security studies describe the new American policy as illusory and impossible to realize, he added.

Trump administration tried hard to conceal the main reason of its hatred towards the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Actions (JCPOA) but now, it revealed “zero enrichment” policy to explicitly fight against Iran’s right to enrichment, he noted.

The acknowledgment of Iran’s right to enrichment is one of the main achievements of JCPOA and the reason that nuclear talks led to an agreement, he highlighted.

"JCPOA is based on Iran’s right to enrichment and it’s impossible to revise the agreement in absence of enrichment plans," the ambassador said, adding that return to zero enrichment policy shows that in the view of US, Iran deal is not even revisable.

