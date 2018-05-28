Iran strongly condemns ‘biased’ US courts’ verdicts

TEHRAN, May 28 (MNA) – Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman condemned the US court’s verdict convicting Iran of involvement in the 9/11 attacks in New York city.

Speaking to reporters on Monday afternoon, Bahram Ghasemi said that the Islamic Republic of Iran has always strongly condemned the biased, political, baseless and default judgments by US courts against Iran.

"Issuing such an absurd verdict mocks not only the US judicial system but also the international law as there is basically no evidence of Iran’s involvement in the incident and it has already been acknowledged by US officials that the perpetrators were from US allies," Ghasemi added.

The Foreign Ministry spokesman added that Iran has appealed against US courts’ order in a letter to the Interests Sections of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Washington D.C., suggesting that such unlawful verdicts are in clear violation of international law, and the Islamic Republic of Iran reserves all rights to pursue the issue legally and calls for compensation for possible losses.

