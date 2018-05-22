Iranians to deliver ‘strong punch’ to Pompeo’s mouth

TEHRAN, May 22 (MNA) – In reaction to US secretary of state’s remarks against Iran yesterday, deputy commander of the Sarollah Revolutionary Guards base in Tehran has said that Iranians will punch Pompeo’s mouth.

“The new US secretary of state is not aware of international affairs, particularly of Iran,” Ismail Kowsari said on Tuesday, adding that the 12 demands that US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo proposed on Monday in his speech were not a new thing.

Kowsari asked the US officials “who created the terrorist groups like ISIL, Taliban, al-Qaeda?,” stressing that if there had not been the efforts of IRGC Quds forces, the situation would be different now.

Regarding Iran’s missile program, which Pompeo referred to in his speech yesterday, Kowsari said that the United States is in no position to call into question Iran’s defensive missiles while it possesses a large number of ICBMs.

He added that the US secretary of state ‘should be ashamed of’ the accusations he made against Iran, adding he is in no position to tell Iran what to do and what not to do.

The IRGC commander further added that Iran is in Syria upon the request of the Syrian government, underlining that whatever decision the Syrian officials make, Iran will accept.

With regard to the Americans imprisoned in Iran, the Iranian commander said that they were arrested in connection to their spying activities.

Kowsari went on to add that such accusations were not new and have been going on for the last 40 years since the victory of the Islamic Revolution.

“We will pursue our own policies [regardless of their threats],” the IRGC commander said, adding “these claims will strengthen the unity among the Iranian people and will make the whole nation stand firmly against them.”

Kowsari further underlined that the people of Iran would deliver a strong punch to the mouth of the US secretary of state.

