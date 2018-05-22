Mike Pompeo 40 years behind time

TEHRAN, May 22 (MNA) – First Vice-President Jahangiri reacted to the anti-Iran remarks made by Mike Pompeo, saying Trump’s Secretary of State is “40 years behind time”.

Iranian First Vice-President Es’hagh Jahangiri made the remarks on Tuesday in reaction to US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who promised “strongest sanctions in history” on Iran if Tehran refuses to change its foreign and domestic policy and to accept his laid-out 12 conditions for any “new deal” in the wake of Trump's pullout from the JCPOA.

“The Iranian nation basically carried out the Revolution so that no [other] country could order them around,” said Jahangiri in a tweet on Tuesday.

“Eventually, Trump’s administration will have to accept, much like its predecessors, the realities of the region that Iran with its longstanding historical and civil background is a great country and nation in the Middle East, and should be addressed with the language of respect and logic, not threat,” he added.

