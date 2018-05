TEHRAN, May 21 (MNA) – New United States Secretary of State has declared that United States will impose the ‘strongest sanctions in history’ on Iran.

New measures on Iran will be strongest sanctions regime in history, Mike Pompeo said in his first address to the State Department while unveiling the US administration’s ‘Plan B’ for countering Iran on Monday.

Pompeo’s speech comes in less than two weeks after the United States illegally pulled out of the nuclear deal with Iran despite Iran’s full compliance with the the JCPOA.

