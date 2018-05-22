“US diplomacy imprisoned by delusions”

TEHRAN, May 22 (MNA) – Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has denounced the latest remarks of United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Iran.

“US diplomacy sham is merely a regression to old habits: imprisoned by delusions & failed policies—dictated by corrupt Special Interest—it repeats the same wrong choices and will thus reap the same ill rewards,” wrote Zarif in a tweet on Monday.

“Iran, meanwhile, is working with partners for post-US JCPOA solutions,” he added.

Pompeo declared on Monday that United States will impose the ‘strongest sanctions in history’ on Iran. He made the remarks in his first address to the State Department while unveiling the US administration’s ‘Plan B’ for countering Iran.

