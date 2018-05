TEHRAN, May 22 (MNA) – Speaking during a trip to Buenos Aires on Monday, British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson cast serious doubt on the success of Trump’s new policies against Iran.

Criticizing Trump’s hardline approach towards Iran, Johnson highlighted that it is “very, very difficult” to achieve what US wants from Iran.

The US approach would be discussed at the meeting of foreign ministers of G20 countries in Buenos Aires, the Sun quoted him as saying on Monday.

He also went on to say that UK is taking necessary measures to protect British companies with business interests in Iran from being caught by any new US sanctions.

