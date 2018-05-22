Pompeo’s remarks indicating US suffering international isolation

TEHRAN, May 22 (MNA) – Majid Takht-Ravanchi, the Iranian President’s Political Deputy, says that the remarks of Mike Pompeo, the US Secretary of State, show that US is suffering an international isolation.

“Leaving the JCPOA, the Americans proved their isolation at the international arena and Pompeo’s remarks re-approved this international isolation,” said Majid Takht-Ravanchi, the Iranian President’s Political Deputy, on Tuesday.

Mr. Takht-Ravanchi’s remarks came after Mike Pompeo, the US Secretary of State, accused Iran of supporting terrorism in his first foreign policy speech at the conservative Heritage Foundation in Washington DC on Monday.

"We will apply unprecedented financial pressure on the Iranian regime. The leaders in Tehran should have no doubt about our seriousness," Pompeo said.

“The last night speech of US secretary of state had nothing new in its content and was in line with the 40-year animosity of this country against our country but this time with a rude and appalling rhetoric using words for which US deserved more,” he added.

“Pompeo’s last night remarks show that the US ruling body is having hallucination living in an imaginary world. He brought up some issues incoherent with each other. After pulling out from the JCPOA, the Americans are facing criticism from their allies who want to know what the alternative is,” said the Iranian former deputy FM.

After Pompeo’s remarks, the EU's foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini stressed that there is no "alternative" to the Iran nuclear deal.

"Secretary Pompeo's speech has not demonstrated how walking away from the JCPOA (nuclear deal) has made or will make the region safer from the threat of nuclear proliferation or how it puts us in a better position to influence Iran's conduct in areas outside the scope of JCPOA," said Mogherini in a statement released on Monday.

