MPs call on government to revise relations with UAE

TEHRAN, May 22 (MNA) – Iranian MPs addressed Iranian President Rouhani in a letter signed by 61 legislators calling on the government to review relationship with the UAE, after the Emirate FM supported US anti-Iran policies.

At the open session of Iranian parliament on Tuesday, a letter signed by 61 MPs was recited in which the legislators called on the Iranian government to review in relationships with the UAE in all areas.

The letter was issued after Emira

ti FM voiced his support for the stances undertaken by US secretary of state against the Islamic Republic of Iran.

In addition to setting some conditions for removing anti-Iran sanctions, Mike Pompeo, the US Secretary of State, accused Iran of supporting terrorism in remarks made on Monday.

Pompeo delivered his first foreign policy speech at the conservative Heritage Foundation in Washington DC.

"We will apply unprecedented financial pressure on the Iranian regime. The leaders in Tehran should have no doubt about our seriousness," Pompeo said.

After Pompeo’s remarks, the EU's foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini stressed that there is no "alternative" to the Iran nuclear deal.

"Secretary Pompeo's speech has not demonstrated how walking away from the JCPOA (nuclear deal) has made or will make the region safer from the threat of nuclear proliferation or how it puts us in a better position to influence Iran's conduct in areas outside the scope of JCPOA," said Mogherini in a statement released on Monday.

The Minister of State for Foreign Affairs of the United Arab Emirates, Anwar Gargash, said on Monday US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was taking the right approach on Iran.

“Uniting (our) efforts is the correct path for Iran to realize the futility of its incursions and expansionism,” Gargash wrote on his official Twitter account, several hours after an anti-Iran speech by Pompeo.

