Rouhani says US attempt to isolate Iran has failed

TEHRAN, May 20 (MNA) – Iranian president has said the United States has failed in isolating Iran from the world despite huge efforts it has made.

“We have been successful against enemies in our foreign policy. We overcame the first big conspiracy. The US administration wanted to isolate Iran, but they got the opposite result,” President Rouhani was quoted as saying by the official website of Iran’s presidency.

“The US administration thought that Iran would withdraw from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) after they do, and resolutions and sanctions would come back,” Rouhani added.

He also went on to say “in the first phase, we did not let the US achieve its goal and their conspiracy failed. Apart from a few countries and a fake regime, the entire world stood up to the us and this means that Iran’s foreign policy has been successful, while once all countries were a part of sanctions against Iran and the UNSC would vote against Iran.”

“Today, major European Union member countries, Russia, China and all major countries of the world consider Trump’s decision against the law and global peace and this is a victory for us,” the Iranian president continued.

Hassan Rouhani made the remarks in a meeting with women, students and heads of organizations to commemorate the arrival of holy month of Ramadan on Saturday May 19.

The Iranian president described 19 May as reminiscent of scenes in which women and young people attended the last presidential election and said that the biggest ideal of 19 May 2017 was independence, freedom and the Islamic republic.

