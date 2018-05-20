Iran capable of resuming 20% enrichment in case of EU failure

He made the remarks on the sideline of his meeting with European Energy Commissioner Miguel Arias Canete in Terhan.
“Our policy for now is to wait and observe the situation,” said Salehi, highlighting, “there are all possibilities.”
He went on to say that if other involved parties fulfill their commitment, Iran will do so too.
Europe has condemned the Trump’s decision to withdraw from JCPOA and it also has promised Iran to guarantee Iran’s interests against US sanctions, however, time will tell whether it can actually live up to its commitments or not.
