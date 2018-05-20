Iran capable of resuming 20% enrichment in case of EU failure

TEHRAN, May 20 (MNA) – If Europeans involved in the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) fail to retain the deal after US pullout, Iran has the capability resume its 20 percent enrichment, said the Head of Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Ali Akbar Salehi on Saturday.

He made the remarks on the sideline of his meeting with European Energy Commissioner Miguel Arias Canete in Terhan.

“Our policy for now is to wait and observe the situation,” said Salehi, highlighting, “there are all possibilities.”

He went on to say that if other involved parties fulfill their commitment, Iran will do so too.

Europe has condemned the Trump’s decision to withdraw from JCPOA and it also has promised Iran to guarantee Iran’s interests against US sanctions, however, time will tell whether it can actually live up to its commitments or not.

MAH/4300888