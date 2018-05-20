Iran’s Panahi among 2018 Cannes winners

TEHRAN, May 20 (MNA) – The 2018 Cannes jury announced the awards of the festival's 71st edition, with Japan’s ‘Shoplifters’ winning Palme d’Or and Iran’s Panahi sharing best screenplay prize for ‘3 Faces’.

Under the presidency of Cate Blanchett, the jury included filmmakers Ava DuVernay and Denis Villeneuve and actors Kristen Stewart and Léa Seydoux, as well as Chinese actor Chang Chen, French director Robert Guédiguian, Burundian singer Khadja Nin and Russian director Andrey Zvyagintsev.

The festival’s top award, Palme d'Or, went to Japanese director Hizokazu Kore-eda's ‘Shoplifters’, which centers around a family secret that jeopardizes the members' ability to stay together.

The grand prize was awarded to Spike Lee's 'BlacKkKlansman', while Polish filmmaker Pawel Pawlikowski took best director for ‘Cold War’.

Marcello Fonte won the best actor award for Matteo ‘Garrone's Dogman’, while Kazakh actress Samal Yeslyamova won best actress for playing in Sergey Dvortsevoy's 'Ayka' (My Little One).

Iranian director Asghar Farhadi’s Spanish-language drama 'Everybody Knows' opened Cannes on May 8, but did not receive any awards. Farhadi received 2016 Cannes Best Screenplay Award for 'The Salesman'.

This year, the best screenplay award once again favored an Iranian director – Jafar Panahi and Nader Saeivar for their film ‘3 Faces’. They split the award with Italian writer-director Alice Rohrwacher for 'Happy as Lazzaro'.

Iranian-Danish filmmaker Ali Abbasi won Un Certain Regard Award for ‘Border’.

The festival ran from May 8 to May 19.

