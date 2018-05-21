‘Silence’ wins Best Film at US ‘Shawna Shea’ filmfest.

TEHRAN, May 21 (MNA) – Iranian short ‘Silence’, directed by Pegah Arzi, won Best Director and Best Film awards at Shawna Shea Film Festival in Massachusetts, USA.

Produced in 2013, the 20-minute film was screened at the American film festival to protest against Donald Trump’s foreign policies.

The short film narrates the story of a young boy who is collecting money by delivering pirated films in order to buy a digital camera for himself. While he is traveling from one place to another he encounters different people fighting to solve their personal problems. When he collects enough money to buy the camera, he realizes that dollar rate has gone higher and he cannot buy the camera yet.

The Shawna Shea Film Festival (SSFF) is a fringe independent international film festival in the United States.

