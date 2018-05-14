Biggest blood bag producing company of Mideast opens in Iran

TEHRAN, May 14 (MNA) – The largest blood bag manufacturing company of Middle East was inaugurated on Monday in Payam Special Economic Zone, Alborz Province.

This great company is one of the results of the JCPOA, ISNA quoted Iranian Health Minister Hassan Qazizadeh Hashemi as saying in the inauguration ceremony.

Describing economy as the necessary tool for reaching independence and freedom, he called for stronger support for attracting investment and domestic production.

This mindset that Iranian goods should only be consumed in the country is totally wrong, since the only way for promoting the quality of domestic productions is to export them and reach the international standards, he added.

