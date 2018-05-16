Iran’s health min. to attend World Health Assembly

TEHRAN, May 16 (MNA) – Iranian Health Minister Hassan Ghazizadeh Hashemi will attend the 71st World Health Assembly in Geneva, said Mohsen Asadi-Lari, Director General of International Affairs in the Ministry of Health and Medical Education.

The members of the assembly will discuss the draft of 13th General Programme of Work (GPW13) and countries will present their plans and measures regarding health issues.

According to the official website of WHO, the main functions of the World Health Assembly are to determine the policies of the Organization, supervise financial policies, and review and approve the proposed programme budget. This year's Health Assembly takes place on 21–26 May 2018 in Geneva, Switzerland.

Referring to the appointment of Iran’s health minister as the World Health Organization’s commissioner for Independent Global High-level Commission on Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs) on February, Asadi-Lari went on to say that discussing the preliminary report of this commission on NCDs are among other programs of this event.

MAH