Iran denounces ISIL attack on French citizens

TEHRAN, May 14 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Ghasemi condemned the recent ISIL terrorist attack in Paris.

Expressing sympathy for the victims and survivors of Paris attack, Ghasemi highlighted that ISIL’s claiming responsibility of this attack reveals its “insatiable appetite” for promoting its name.

ISIL is trying hard to survive after facing successive defeats in the region at the expense of claiming the lives of innocent people all around the world, from Middle East to Europe, he added.

Those countries which have formed the intellectual foundation of ISIL and provided it with financial and logistic aid, have a hand in all of these calamities, Ghasemi emphasized.

Countries should not be influenced by new and false slogans put forward by some supporters and promoters of extremist-Takfiri thoughts, he said.

Criticizing the contradictory behaviors of some countries towards these terrorist groups, Ghasemi highlighted that nations should not let Takfiri terrorism to continue its destabilizing policies and thoughts.

“Surely, this kind of terrorism isn’t bound to a particular region, country and religion and all the world should collectively fight this calamity of the century,” he concluded.

On Saturday, a man armed with a knife attacked five people in a neighborhood near the Paris Opera, killing one and wounding four. ISIL has claimed responsibility for the attack.

