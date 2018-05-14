Asian countries need to expand cooperation

TEHRAN, May 14 (MNA) – In a meeting with the president of Sri Lanka on Sunday evening, the Leader of the Islamic Republic stressed that the Asian countries should expand cooperation in order to get stronger.

Ayatollah Khamenei, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution met with Mr. Maithripala Sirisena, the President of Sri Lanka, on Sunday afternoon May 13.

Pointing to the cultural and historical relations between the two countries, and with the countries of the subcontinent, Ayatollah Khamenei acknowledged that the level of trade between Iran and Sri Lanka is much less than the two nations' potentials. He further stressed that Asian countries need to cooperate and work more together, as it would empower them.”

Ayatollah Khamenei regarded Iran's scientific, technological, and research advances as a proper ground for extending cooperation between the two countries and told Mr. Sirisena and his delegation "the Islamic Republic of Iran looks forward to expanding the existing friendship and cooperation with your government and nation; and in this regard, the contracts which were signed between the two countries today, must be earnestly followed up and implemented."

Sri Lanka's president called Iran 'one of the most advanced countries in the areas of technology, science, and universities' and expressed hope for Sri Lanka to be able to profit from Iran's scientific advances, as a result of increasing cooperation.

At this meeting, also attended by President Rouhani, Mr. Sirisena forwarded the warm greetings of his government and nation to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution and stated "during our talks today, we decided to multiply cooperation and activities between our countries, and implement the agreements signed between Iranian and Sri Lankan officials."​

