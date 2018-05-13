Iran, Sri Lanka ink 5 MoUs

TEHRAN, May 13 (MNA) – Iran and Sri Lanka signed 5 memoranda of understanding in the presence of the two countries’ presidents in Tehran on Sunday to increase bilateral cooperation in different fields.

The first memorandum of understanding in the field of fighting against drug trafficking was signed by Iran’s Interior Minister Rahmani Fazli and Sri Lankan Sri Lanka's Foreign Minister, Tilak Janak Marapana.

The second memo was on health, medical science, medicine and medical equipment which was signed by the two countries' health ministers.

The third memorandum of understanding, which was signed between the Institute for Standards and Industrial Research of Iran (ISIRI) and the Sri Lankan Standard Institute, was on cooperation on standardization, training and laboratory services between the two countries.

The fourth document was inked in the film industry between the Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance of Iran and the National Film Company of the Republic of Sri Lanka.

Iran and Sri Lanka also signed a memo on cooperation in cultural, scientific and educational field to increase exchange of knowledge and students between the two sides.

The Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena and his accompanying delegation arrived in Tehran on Sunday morning for a two-day state visit. He was warmly welcomed by Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani at Saadabad Palace.

