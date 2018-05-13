Zarif in China to check possibility of keeping JCPOA in place

TEHRAN, May 13 (MNA) – Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has arrived in Beijing Sun. morning to confer with Chinese officials on the possibility of preserving the nuclear deal in absence of US participation.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif is in China for a working visit at the invitation of State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

According to Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang, “China is a contracting party to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action and follows closely the developments of the Iranian nuclear issue.”

"We are willing to maintain communication with Iran and other relevant parties," he said.

The visit is the first stop in Zarif's schedule which also includes Moscow and Brussels, as the headquarters for the European Union.

Following his talks with Russian officials about the nuclear deal, Zarif will arrive in Brussels on Tuesday to hold a meeting with the E3 foreign ministers of France, Germany and Britain, as well as the EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini.

Last Tuesday, Trump announced his decision to pull out from the 2015 Iran nuclear deal and reinstate sanctions that were lifted under the agreement.

The other signatories to the deal – China, Russia, and E3, voiced their continued commitment to the JCPOA in the light of US withdrawal.

Iran says the JCPOA will stay in place as long as the EU could guarantee that Iran’s interests will continue to be met.

