International Conference of News Agencies kicks off in Islamabad

TEHRAN, May 13 (MNA) – The two-day International Conference of News Agencies (ICNA) kicked off on Sunday in Pakistani capital city of Islamabad featuring directors from news agencies of 20 countries of the world.

Nasir Khan Janjua, the National Security Advisor of Pakistan, and Pakistani Minister of Information, Broadcasting & National Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb addressed the opening meeting of the two-day International Conference of News Agencies (ICNA) in Pakistani capital city of Islamabad on Sunday.

Managing director and representatives from news agencies from 20 countries have convened in the event.

Mehr News Agency and IRNA are the two news agencies from Iran attending the two day conference.

Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) has initiated the conference, and APP Managing Director Masood Malik said earlier that the conference would provide an opportunity to journalists for a direct and hassle-free linkage with counterparts in other countries to explore new areas of cooperation. Mr. Malik also addressed the opening meeting.

According to Mr. Malik, APP has taken this initiative “to cope with the situation and emerging competitive environment for news agencies in the world.”

