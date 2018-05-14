ICNA passes article to support Palestinian journalists martyred at work  

TEHRAN, May 14 (MNA) – The final statement of the two-day International Conference of News Agencies (ICNA) was declared on Monday with an article passed to support Palestinian journalists killed at the time of reporting.

The article to support Palestinian journalists martyred while doing their job was added to the final statement of the two-day International Conference of News Agencies (ICNA). It was proposed by the representatives from the media in Islamic Republic of Iran, after a dozen of Palestinian reporters were killed in the past couple of months in Gaza and other cities of Palestine.

The event kicked off on Sunday in Pakistani capital city of Islamabad, where the managing directors and representatives from news agencies of 20 countries of the world convened to discuss the challenges and cooperation opportunities of news outlets.

The conference hosted news agencies from countries like Iran, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, UAE, Greece, Azerbaijan, Romania, China, and Bulgaria. It was wrapped up on Monday.

Nasir Khan Janjua, the National Security Advisor of Pakistan, and Pakistani Minister of Information, Broadcasting & National Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb addressed the opening meeting of the conference on Sunday.

Mehr News Agency and IRNA are the two news agencies from Iran attending the two day conference.

Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) initiated the conference, and APP Managing Director Masood Malik said earlier that the conference would provide an opportunity to journalists for a direct and hassle-free linkage with counterparts in other countries to explore new areas of cooperation. Mr. Malik also addressed the opening meeting.

According to Mr. Malik, APP has taken the initiative “to cope with the situation and emerging competitive environment for news agencies in the world.”

