Good ties with Iran Armenia's top priority

TEHRAN, Feb. 10 (MNA) – Armenian Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan said "establishing good ties with Iran is among Armenia's top priorities."

Karapetyan made the remarks in a gathering of a group of Armenian state and military officials, Iran's Ambassador to Armenia Sajjadi, as well as foreign ambassadors to Armenia to celebrate the 39th anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution in Yerevan's Elite Plaza Hotel on Friday.

Pointing to historical relations between the two countries, the prime minister said "Iran and Armenia will experience a boom in different fields after an MoU is going to be signed between Iran and Eurasian Union in the near future and Armenia is ready to act as a transit country between all sides."

Sajjadi, for his part, emphasized on boosting friendly relations with neighboring countries and expressed "Armenia enjoys a specific status among our neighbors and we hold good ties, marking a good example of neighborliness in spite of different religions."

He said creating a new free zone near Aras Free Zone, lifting visa regime between the two countries, signing MoU with Eurasian Union in the near future and some other projects are among important gains of the two countries during the recent 3 years, leading to the increase in the number of tourists and developing commercial trades.

