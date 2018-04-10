FM Zarif lashes out at Trump’s impulsive policy

TEHRAN, Apr. 10 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif posted a message on his Telegram account, condemning Trump’s foreign policy in regards with chemical weapons use in the Middle East as hypocritical.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif referred to historical facts indicating US support for Saddam when the Iraqi divatator used chemical weapons in war against Iran and described the policy as hypocritical.

The Iranian diplomatic chief made the point in a post released on his Telegram account on Tuesday.

“Trump's cheap shot against Iran, which has consistently condemned use of chemical weapons by anyone & is itself the victim of their use by Saddam with US support, is hypocritical. His threats to repeat impulsive acts of aggression is symptomatic of US policy helping extremists.”

Foreign Minister Zarif’s came after US President Trump’s ehrtorical war against Iran and Russia for an alleged chemical weapon in Syria.

Iranian lawmaker Boroujerdi asserted on Tues. that the attack was carried out by terrorists supported by US and Israeli regime.

YNG/PR