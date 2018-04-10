US, Israeli regime to put Syrian govt. behind Douma chemical attack

TEHRAN, Apr. 10 (MNA) – Iranian senior MP Alaeddin Boroujerdi said on Tuesday that the recent Chemical attack on Syrian town of Douma was supported by US and Israeli regime to accuse the Syrian government of using prohibited weapons.

“The Chemical attack on Syrian town of Douma was carried out by terrorist groups with the intention to accuse the Syrian government of chemical attack,” said Alaeddin Boroujerdi, the Chairman of Iran's Parliament National Security and Foreign Policy Commission, on Tuesday.

The senior legislator made the remarks after a chemical attack was launched in Syria's town of Douma. Medical sources say dozens were killed in Saturday's alleged attack but numbers are impossible to verify.

“We have to admit that it is not the first time that terrorist groups supported by US and Israeli regime use chemical weapons with the aim to put the blame on the Syrian government,” asserted the Iranian MP.

“Chemical attack in Syria is a reprobate move which has occurred respectively with American media’s support, accusing the Syrian government immediately afterward,” noted the lawmaker.

“This is while, Syria got disposed of its chemical arsenal in the early years of the crisis in this country. And it was approved of by UN experts and inspectors and as a result there exists no reason to user such weapons against their own people,” reassured the Member of Parliament from Broujerd Constituency.

