Anti-Syrian claims of chemical weapon use, conspiratorial: Ghasemi

TEHRAN, Apr. 08 (MNA) – Bahram Ghasemi, the Spokesman of Iranian Foreign Ministry denied the claims against Syrian army and described the allegations of chemical weapon use as a conspiratorial move.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran, based on its principled policy, religious teachings, and ethical standards, as a victim of chemical weapons, condemns the use these kinds of weapons by any side at anywhere in the world,” asserted Bahram Ghasemi, the Spokesperson of the Foreign Ministry of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

His announcement was made on Sunday after western media hype tried to instill that the suspected chemical attack on Douma, an east of Damascus suburb, was conducted by Syrian army.

“The accusations of using chemical weapons by the Syrian army in the eastern Damascus suburb of Douma is inconsistent with existing concrete facts,” affirmed the Iranian diplomat.

“The Syrian government did a favorable cooperation with the United Nations in the case of chemical weapons and the international community totally destructed all chemical facilities of this country, after Syria joined the Chemical Weapons Convention” reiterated the Iranian FM spokesman.

“While the Syrian army is domineering in the war against terrorist groups, it seems illogical that they use chemical material or weapons,” added Mr. Ghasemi.

“Such accusations levied by US and some westerners indicate that a new conspiracy is on the way against the Syrian people and government to find an excuse for a new military campaign against them which would assuredly add to the complexity of the issues in the region and make the terrorists more brazen in committing their crimes; all which are against peace, security, and stability in the region and the world,” he underlined.

