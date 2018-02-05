Austria offers €200mn finance for equipping Iran’s 1st nuclear hospital

TEHRAN, Feb. 5 (MNA) – AEOI spokesman Behrouz Kamalvandi said Sun. that Austrian banks have allocated €200 million worth of finance to fund equipping Iran’s first nuclear hospital.

Speaking to reporters on Sunday, Kamalvandi noted the time-consuming process of drawing up and signing financial contracts with Austrian companies due to the fact that the major part of investment and finance of the construction of the nuclear hospital was agreed to be provided by the Austrian side.

“One of the most important stages of getting the project underway was the financial aspect of it,” Kamalvandi said. “The hospital needs €200 million worth of equipment, which is being provided by the Austrian banks.”

The AEOI spokesman added that after the hospital has come on stream, the fund will be repaid to the Austrian side from the hospital’s revenue.

One of the most outstanding projects of Iran’s nuclear industry, which became feasible after the signing of the 2015 nuclear deal, is the construction of a major specialized nuclear hospital which is the first in the Islamic Republic and said to be the largest of its kind in the Middle East region.

In October 2015, the plan for building the nuclear hospital for treatment of patients in need of nuclear medicines went underway under an MoU signed between the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran and the Ministry of Health.

According to the AEOI head, Ali Akbar Salehi, over a million patients in Iran are using locally-produced radiomedicines, adding that the country is the only producer of such medicines in the Middle East.

