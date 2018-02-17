Iran, Germany ink agreement on nuclear safety

TEHRAN, Feb. 17 (MNA) – Iran and Germany signed an agreement on nuclear safety on Saturday.

Head of Iranian Nuclear Safety Center Hojjatollah Salehi met and held talks with German Ambassador to the Islamic Republic of Iran Michael Klor-Berchtold.

President of Global Research for Saftey (GRS) also attended the signing ceremony of bilateral cooperation agreement with the aim of promoting capabilities and capacities of Nuclear Safety Center.

Inking this Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) came after following the visit of senior managers of GRS Company from this Center in June 2017 and exchanging view with regard to the bilateral cooperation in various nuclear safety fields including specialized nuclear safety codes, training personnel and exchanging information on the establishment of Nuclear Safety Center.

Iran Nuclear Safety Center has already initiated its international cooperation and collaboration with the European Union (EU) and Swiss Nuclear Safety Center as well, the report concluded.

GRS is a non-profit and independent organisation. Its activities are not profit-driven but rather serve to protect man and the environment.

