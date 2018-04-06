Iran to celebrate National Day of Nuclear Technology on Mon.

TEHRAN, Apr. 06 (MNA) – President Rouhani, a host of administrative and military officials, and academicians and university professors, will attend the 12the celebration of the National Day of Nuclear Technology on Monday.

The 12the edition of the National Day of Nuclear Technology will be celebrated on Monday, April 09, 2018, in Iranian capital city of Tehran and some other cities across the country. In Tehran, the event will be participated by President Rouhani and a host of administrative and military officials, academicians and university professors, and researchers.

During the ceremony, some major accomplishments in the area will be unveiled by President Rouhani via video-conference communication.

Also a fair will be opened to showcase a bigger number of achievements in the field in the course of the last 12 years.

“The new accomplishments in the nuclear industry field have witnessed a significant growth vis-à-vis last year, tapping domestic capacities and potentials,” said the head of the committee responsible to hold this year’s celebration.

In 2017 edition of the ceremony, Ali Akbar Salehi, the Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), said that Islamic Republic of Iran has joined the countries providing heavy water in the world market.

In recent years, Iranian scientists have made remarkable progress in the field of peaceful nuclear technology despite the sanctions imposed by the West.

