83 nuclear achievements unveiled on Nuclear Tech. Day

TEHRAN, Apr. 09 (MNA) – Iran has unveiled 83 nuclear-related achievements during a ceremony marking the National Nuclear Technology Day and attended by President Hassan Rouhani.

During a ceremony marking the 12th National Nuclear Technology Day on April 9, President Hassan Rouhani unveiled five domestic nuclear achievements via videoconference. Five nuclear achievements were unveiled at the main hall of Iran International Conference Center, while 74 others were put on display in a side exhibit.

The five nuclear achievements unveiled by President Rouhani include:

- Transfer of the first cargo of yellowcake produced from Saghand uranium mine at Ardakan Factory in Yazd to Uranium Conversion Facility (UCF) at Isfahan

- Operation of a blending processing unit at Shahid Ahmadi Roshan Enrichment Facility in Natanz

- Design, construction, and operation of the National Center for Research and Development of Sciences and Materials Engineering at Shahid Alimohammadi located in Fordow Fuel Enrichment Plant

- Design and construction of the first linear particle accelerator in cooperation with Institute for Research in Fundamental Sciences (IPM)

- Operation of fuel test loops at Tehran Research Reactor

The side exhibit includes, among others, the latest advances made by researchers at Iranian National Center of Laser Science and Technology in applying laser in health and industry.

According to Ali Asghar Zarean, who is an adviser to Ali Akbar Salehi, last year’s National Nuclear Technology Day introduced 42 domestic nuclear achievements, which was nearly half the number of products unveiled this year.

Zarean further noted that this year's achievements are related to centrifuges, isolation of stable isotopes, radiopharmaceuticals, water, health, treatment and power plants.

