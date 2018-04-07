‘Pale Blue’ to represent Iranian cinema at Taiwan’s filmfest.

TEHRAN, Apr. 07 (MNA) – Iranian documentary ‘Pale Blue’ directed by Arash Lahooti is Iran’s sole representative at the 11th Taiwan International Documentary Festival (TIDF).

Lahooti’s documentary has made it into the international competition section of the festival.

‘Pale Blue’ is centered around a psychiatry hospital in Tehran, narrating the life story of four victims of the 1980-88 Iran-Iraq war, who have spent a long time together.

The documentary opened the 35th edition of Fajr Film Festival in 2017 and won the best documentary film award in the International and Avini section and the best editor's prize at the 10th Iran International Documentary Film Festival (Cinema Verite).

The 11th TIDF has selected 45 titles out of 2,445 submissions worldwide in three categories: Asian Vision Competition, International Competition, and Taiwanese Competition. Each category consists of 15 titles tackling topics such as politics, history, environment, family, refugee crisis amongst many issues relevant to the society.

The 11th edition of the TIDF will take place from May 4th to 13th in Taipei, Taiwan.

