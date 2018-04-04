Car output rises 15.4% in 11 months

TEHRAN, Apr. 04 (MNA) – Production of passenger cars in the country in 11 months of the last Iranian calendar year in 1396 (from March 21, 2017 to Feb. 22, 2018) experienced a considerable 15.4 percent growth as compared to the same period of last year.

Statistics of the Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade indicated that 1,314,400 passenger cars were produced in 11 months of the past Iranian calendar year in 1396 (ended March 20, 2018), registering a significant 15.4 percent growth as compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

The report put the passenger cars produced in 11 months of the last Iranian calendar year in 1395 (from March 21, 2016 to Feb. 22, 2017) at over 1,139,400.

Given the above issue, 67,700 pick-up units were manufactured in the country in the same period, showing a considerable 4.1 percent decline as compared to a year earlier.

Moreover, 3,774 buses, minibuses and vans were produced in the country in 11 months of the past Iranian calendar year, showing a significant 66.4 percent growth as compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

The report added that 14,969 trucks were manufactured in 11 months of the past Iranian calendar year, recording a considerable 12.8 percent growth as compared to a year earlier.

In addition, 735 combine harvesters as well as 593 tractor units were manufactured in the country in 11 months of the last Iranian calendar year, indicating a considerable 105.9 and 15.8 percent growth respectively as compared to a year earlier.

However, 138,200 passenger cars, 5,000 pick-up units, 524 buses, minibuses and vans, 748 trucks, 63 combine harvesters and also 1,598 tractor units were manufactured in last year’s Iranian month of Bahman (from Jan. 22 to Feb. 22, 2018), the report concluded.

MA/82877184