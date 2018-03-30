Iran’s Rouhani, Zarif to attend Ankara summit on Syria next week

TEHRAN, Mar. 30 (MNA) – Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif will take part in a three-way summit on Syrian developments in Ankara next week.

According to Turkish media, presidents of Turkey, Russia and Iran will meet for a three-way summit on Syria in the Turkish capital of Ankara on April 4.

The ministerial meeting will be held on April 3, where Mohammad Javad Zarif will represent Iran’s position on the Syrian peace process.

The meeting will be hosted by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and will be the second such tripartite summit following one in November in the Russian Black Sea resort of Sochi.

On Monday, President Rouhani mentioned his participation at the summit, voicing hope that an effective step would be taken regarding Syria’s future and security.

MS/IRN82874158