Tehran, Moscow municipalities to develop coop.

TEHRAN, Feb. 28 (MNA) – In a meeting between Iran’s Ambassador to Russia Mehdi Sanei and Deputy Mayor of Moscow Sergey Cheremin in Russia, the two sides stressed the expansion of cooperation between the two capitals’ municipalities.

During the meeting, the Russian side expressed its readiness to continue the bilateral cooperation and expand new areas of cooperation with Tehran Municipality.

Referring to the agreement signed between the municipalities of Tehran and Moscow, Sergey Cheremin called for its implementation, and expressed his interest in traveling to Iran as soon as possible and meeting with the new authorities of the municipality of Tehran.

The deputy mayor of Moscow also announced that the Moscow municipality is ready to hold ‘Moscow Days Festival’ in Tehran in order to get Iranians familiar with today’s Russia.

The cooperation in transferring experiences in the fields of transportation, metro system, traffic as well as Moscow municipality’s future experiences after hosting 2018 FIFA World Cup were among other issues discussed in the meeting.

Also during the meeting, ambassador of Iran to Russia, pointed to the new level of relations between the two countries, welcomed the development of cooperation between municipalities, saying “relations between the two countries should be expanded to the cooperation between municipalities, private and cultural sectors. Fortunately, the government departments have good cooperation, and the cooperation of the Moscow and Tehran municipalities can strengthen bilateral relations between two countries’ private sectors.”

He also supported the idea of holding ‘Moscow Days Festival’ in Tehran.

