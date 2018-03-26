Global developments not to affect Iran’s security

TEHRAN, Mar. 26 (MNA) – President Hassan Rouhani said Mon. that the current developments in the world will not have any adverse effect on the stability, security, productions and unity of Iran.

The president made the remark in a press conference following his joint meeting with head of Judicial Branch Sadegh Amoli Larijani, and head of Legislative Branch, Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani.

Rouhani added that the government and the two other branches of the state will be working together on drafting and implementing the necessary plans for this year and the future of the country.

The president said regional issues were discussed during the meeting, adding “our relations with regional countries is of utmost importance, in terms of politics, security and economy.”

He noted his upcoming visits to three regional countries including Turkmenistan, Turkey and Azerbaijan Republic, voicing hope that the visits would further cement Iran’s ties with these neighboring countries in a bid to resolve the current issues facing the Middle East and leading the region toward more stability and security.

“During the Istanbul summit [in May], to be attended by presidents of Iran, Russia and Turkey, we will discuss the Syrian situation regarding the country’s future and security,” Rouhani said. “I hope that we can take an [effective] step in this respect and have closer ties with the region and the world.”

