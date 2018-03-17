Airstrikes kill 35 ISIL militants in N. Afghanistan 

"In deadly airstrikes against ISIL outfit which were conducted in Qush Tepa and Darzab districts at 04:45 a.m. local time today, 35 insurgents including seven foreign fighters were killed and 13 more militants sustained injuries," Rezai told Xinhua.
The official, however, avoided providing more details.
Meantime, an official on the condition of anonymity said that the US forces conducted the deadly sorties against ISIL militants in Qush Tepa and Darzab districts.
The hardliner ISIL group has yet to make comment on the report.
XINHUA/MNA
Comment