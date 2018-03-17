Airstrikes kill 35 ISIL militants in N. Afghanistan 

SHIBERGHAN, Mar. 17 (MNA) – Air attacks against the hideouts of ISIL group in Qush Tepa and Darzab districts of Afghanistan's northern Jawzjan province have killed 35 insurgents on Saturday, an army spokesman in the northern region, Mohammad Hanif Rezai said.

"In deadly airstrikes against ISIL outfit which were conducted in Qush Tepa and Darzab districts at 04:45 a.m. local time today, 35 insurgents including seven foreign fighters were killed and 13 more militants sustained injuries," Rezai told Xinhua.

The official, however, avoided providing more details.

Meantime, an official on the condition of anonymity said that the US forces conducted the deadly sorties against ISIL militants in Qush Tepa and Darzab districts.

The hardliner ISIL group has yet to make comment on the report.

XINHUA/MNA