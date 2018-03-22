Government to back production sector strongly

TEHRAN, Mar. 21 (MNA) – Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said that his administration will support all private sectors active in the field of production powerfully.

Speaking on Wednesday, the president paid a visit to Tehran Chemie Pharmaceutical Company and congratulated the advent of Iranian New Year and said, “I hope that this year will be a prosperous year for all noble people of the country.”

All officials of the country would make their utmost effort to raise livelihood of all walks of life in the country coupled with booming economy and generating more employment opportunities for youth in various social and cultural arenas, the president opined.

Turning to his visit from various production lines of this prestigious pharmaceutical company, he said, “this industrial and production unit is moving towards observing requirements of international standards in a way that domestically-produced drugs and medicines are now exported to other countries.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, he pointed to the equipped research and development (R&D) center of this pharmaceutical company and said, “the 12th government dubbed ‘hope and prudence’ will back all active industrial and production units especially knowledge-based companies wholeheartedly.”

He called on all responsible officials to take effective steps in line with progressing and developing the country both in national and international levels and said, “for this purpose, I urged all people, entrepreneurs, investors and all Iranian residing inside and outside the country to use their capital and specialty in line with progressing the country.”

High potentials of youth and talented individuals in the country should be taken into serious consideration, he said, adding, “for this purpose, 11th and 12th governments took giant strides and managed to link its relation with the outside world significantly.”

In the end, Iranian President Rouhani expressed his special thanks to all responsible officials who render quality services to the noble people of the country during Iranian New Year and wished them a very prosperous year.

