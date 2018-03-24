Supporting Iranian products ‘possible’ with existing laws: VP

TEHRAN, Mar. 24 (MNA) - Iranian products can be backed significantly according to the existing rules and regulations.

Vice President for Parliamentary Affairs Hossein-Ali Amiri announced the above statement and said, “regarding the regulation of tariffs, there is no need for a new legislation at the current situation.”

Given the above issue, it is possible to back Iranian goods with existing laws and regulations, Amir reiterated.

He pointed to naming the current Iranian calendar year (started March 21, 2018) after “Supporting Iranian Products” by the Leader of the Islamic Revolution and said, “generating employment, boosting level of livelihood of people and improving economic conditions of the country is one of the most important programs of the 12th government in the current Iranian calendar year in 1397 (started March 21, 2018). To attain these three goals, supporting home-made products is one of the most important prerequisites, because, as long as Iranian products are not supported, production will not boom as well.”

Unlike previous years, the Leader’s guideline in his annual speech in current year addressed both people and government, he said, adding, “what is related to people is to disseminate culture of using Iranian goods instead of foreign ones. Unfortunately, it is sometimes observed that use of foreign goods is considered as a kind of distinction which is a sheer mistake.”

He called on domestic producers and suppliers of products to make their utmost efforts in order to materialize objectives of the current year’s motto in the best form possible.

To conclude his remarks, Amiri emphasized, “with the current bylaws and regulations, executive activities should be performed precisely and gaps should be identified in expert-level sessions for better lawmaking.”

MA/4257187