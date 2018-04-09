Uzbekistan eyes upping oil, wheat exports to Iran

TEHRAN, Apr. 09 (MNA) – An Uzbek economic delegation headed by First Deputy PM Ochilboy Ramatov are in talks with the Iranian side to export 100k tons of wheat and 5k tons of oil to Iran.

Uzbek Minister of Foreign Trade, Jamshid Khodjaev, who accompanied the Uzbek economic delegation on a two-day visit to Iran, took part in the 12th Iran-Uzbekistan’s joint Economic, Commercial, Scientific and Technical cooperation commission’s meeting on Monday in Tehran.

He noted that Iran is Uzbekistan’s eighth top partner in trade cooperation, voicing his country’s readiness to make a considerable increase in the volume of trade transactions with Iran.

“In 2017, we reached an agreement with Iranian banks within the framework of the Financial Action Task Force,” he said. “If there is no issue with FATF, we too will have no issues in our banking dealings with Iran.”

He went on to add that Uzbekistan is planning to design three different types of visas for Iranian tourists, businessmen and state officials.

The 12th Iran-Uzbekistan's joint commission’s meeting was held in Tehran on Monday in the presence of Iran’s Minister of Industry, Mine and Trade Mohammad Shariatmadari and Uzbek First Deputy Prime Minister Ochilboy Ramatov.

A number of MoUs on economic cooperation are expected to be signed during the forum.

According to Ramatov, over the last fiscal year (ended March 21) Iran exported worth of $47 billion of non-oil goods and the country’s turnover of foreign trade stood at $200 billion.

